Barnsley have made their first signing of the summer, and Kacper Lopata arrives with some pedigree.

And the Red’s own history of developing defenders was a big draw for the Polish Under-21 international.

Lopata made his professional debut at Sheffield United having spent time the youth systems at Southampton, Bristol City and Brighton and Hove Albion, who are establishing a formidable reputation for identifying and developing young talent.

Since two League Cup starts for the Blades in August 2021, the 21-year-old centre-back has had to step into non-league football to gain some experience but he has impressed former Premier League central defender Michael Duff enough to have won a four-year contract at Oakwell.

One look at his CV shows how ambitious the 6ft 3in defender is and he sees Barnsley as a good place to further his career. Hopefully, after much moving around, it can be where he settles.

“It’s a great club to invest my future in,” he said of the club which has produced defenders John Stones, Alfie Mawson and Mason Holgate in recent years. “It’s got a great history of developing players and I thought I could do just that here.”

Krakow-born Lopata moved to England as a child, leaving Bristol City for Brighton in 2018.

He never made a senior appearance for the Seagulls but had loans with Isthmian League Whitehawk and Zagłebie Sosnowiec in his homeland.

AMBITIOUS: Even at just 21, Kacper Lopata has shown he is prepared to move around to develop as a player

Released by Brighton at the end of 2019-20, he moved to Bramall Lane, and was handed a first-team debut by Slacisa Jokanovic.

A loan spell at Conference side Southend United turned into a permanent transfer for an undisclosed fee but with the support of the FA's Contract Disputes Tribunal, he ripped up his contract at Roots Hall in March 2023 over unpaid wages. He joined Woking on a deal until the end of the season and joins the Reds with 68 senior appearances to his name.

He has also represented Poland at every age group from under-18s.

Michal Helik made it all the way into the Polish first team after joining Barnsley in 2020. He left for Huddersfield Town after relegation 12 months ago and was a key player in the Terriers' successful fight to stay in the Championship.