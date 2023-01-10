BARNSLEY have made a relatively early strike in the January transfer window in the shape of Cardiff City loan striker Max Watters - but in an ideal world, Michael Duff would like a few more in before the close of business.

The end of the summer transfer window saw the Reds frustrated in their quest to bring in a striker on deadline day and the arrival of Watters nice and early has at least covered a base in that regard.

The Reds head coach would, all being well, like to bring in another offensive option. Crystal Palace pair Luke Plange and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi have been linked with the club.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds' other chief priority is bringing in another right-sided defensive/wing back option.

New Barnsley arrival Max Watters. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC

Advertisement Hide Ad

They have been linked with a move for Cardiff's Tom Sang, but he has started the Bluebirds' last two fixtures.

The club are ‘spinning a few plates’ on the transfer front, as it stands.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Duff remains confident that none of the club's 'family silver' will be sold. Captain Mads Andersen, who has been in pristine form this season, for the Reds was subject of a seven-figure bid from abroad in the close season which was rebuffed.

Andersen's deal expires in the summer, but the Oakwell outfit have a year's option which will be triggered.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Reds chief says that only 'silly money' would convince the club to sell Andersen or any of their star assets in January - and has received assurances in that regard.