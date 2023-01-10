The end of the summer transfer window saw the Reds frustrated in their quest to bring in a striker on deadline day and the arrival of Watters nice and early has at least covered a base in that regard.
The Reds head coach would, all being well, like to bring in another offensive option. Crystal Palace pair Luke Plange and Jesurun Rak-Sakyi have been linked with the club.
The Reds' other chief priority is bringing in another right-sided defensive/wing back option.
They have been linked with a move for Cardiff's Tom Sang, but he has started the Bluebirds' last two fixtures.
The club are ‘spinning a few plates’ on the transfer front, as it stands.
Duff remains confident that none of the club's 'family silver' will be sold. Captain Mads Andersen, who has been in pristine form this season, for the Reds was subject of a seven-figure bid from abroad in the close season which was rebuffed.
Andersen's deal expires in the summer, but the Oakwell outfit have a year's option which will be triggered.
The Reds chief says that only 'silly money' would convince the club to sell Andersen or any of their star assets in January - and has received assurances in that regard.
Duff has admitted that there is the potential for some fringe players to be loaned out of the club this month to boost their prospects of game-time.