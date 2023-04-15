Barnsley FC keep pace with top two after relegating Forest Green Rovers with 5-1 win

Michael Duff hailed Barnsley’s ruthless streak as they kept up their automatic promotion bid by relegating Forest Green Rovers in the process.

The Reds moved to within four points of Sheffield Wednesday in third and four of Ipswich in the second automatic promotion place with five games left.

Rovers’ first relegation since 1955 arrived after a 28th defeat in 42 games saw them crashing out of League One.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ferguson, who was appointed in January, has only recorded one win since taking over from former boss Ian Burchnall, and the side have only won six games all season.

Goalscorers Devante Cole is helped up by Adam Phillips (Picture: Steve Riding)

Reds boss Duff said: “I thought we were ruthless, but there’s a weird feeling because you want more. There’s a tinge of disappointment because there’s more to come.

“We went for a bigger team because we thought we could get something from set-pieces, so to get two goals from corners in the first half was pleasing. We took care of business today.”

Barnsley opened their account in the eighth minute when Slobodan Tedic headed home a Luca Connell corner six yards out.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

They doubled their lead via the aid of a deflection following a fine Adam Phillips volley that wrongfooted Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

The hosts’ inability to defend set-pieces was evident again before the break when former Rovers forward James Norwood flicked another Connell corner into the far corner.

Barnsley made it four after the break when Phillips’ penalty was saved by Doohan but the midfielder tapped the rebound home.

Rovers substitute Reece Brown netted his third goal of the season when he curled home a fine effort into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad