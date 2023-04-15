All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
BREAKING
13 hours ago Grand national 2023: Animal rights protesters plan to disrupt race
8 hours ago Paul O’Grady’s cause of death confirmed as cardiac arrhythmia
9 hours ago UK set to bask in ‘mini heatwave’ with temperatures of 20C
9 hours ago Civil servants union strikes: Two strike days announced
11 hours ago Tony Blackburn pulls out of BBC Radio 2 show amid health concerns
11 hours ago 10 major stores to close for good in further blow for UK high street

Barnsley FC keep pace with top two after relegating Forest Green Rovers with 5-1 win

Michael Duff hailed Barnsley’s ruthless streak as they kept up their automatic promotion bid by relegating Forest Green Rovers in the process.

By YP Sport
Published 15th Apr 2023, 22:05 BST
Updated 15th Apr 2023, 22:18 BST

The Reds moved to within four points of Sheffield Wednesday in third and four of Ipswich in the second automatic promotion place with five games left.

Rovers’ first relegation since 1955 arrived after a 28th defeat in 42 games saw them crashing out of League One.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Ferguson, who was appointed in January, has only recorded one win since taking over from former boss Ian Burchnall, and the side have only won six games all season.

Most Popular
Goalscorers Devante Cole is helped up by Adam Phillips (Picture: Steve Riding)Goalscorers Devante Cole is helped up by Adam Phillips (Picture: Steve Riding)
Goalscorers Devante Cole is helped up by Adam Phillips (Picture: Steve Riding)

Reds boss Duff said: “I thought we were ruthless, but there’s a weird feeling because you want more. There’s a tinge of disappointment because there’s more to come.

“We went for a bigger team because we thought we could get something from set-pieces, so to get two goals from corners in the first half was pleasing. We took care of business today.”

Barnsley opened their account in the eighth minute when Slobodan Tedic headed home a Luca Connell corner six yards out.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They doubled their lead via the aid of a deflection following a fine Adam Phillips volley that wrongfooted Rovers goalkeeper Ross Doohan.

The hosts’ inability to defend set-pieces was evident again before the break when former Rovers forward James Norwood flicked another Connell corner into the far corner.

Barnsley made it four after the break when Phillips’ penalty was saved by Doohan but the midfielder tapped the rebound home.

Rovers substitute Reece Brown netted his third goal of the season when he curled home a fine effort into the far corner from the edge of the area.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

The visitors added a fifth when Devante Cole bundled home a Jordan Williams cross.

Related topics:Michael DuffReece Brown