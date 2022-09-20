Collins collided with home player Harvey Knibbs and was covered in blood as he was helped off the pitch, with the game finishing with 14 minutes of stoppage time after the custodian required treatment for over 10 minutes amid worrying scenes.

Collins broke his nose in the incident close to the hour mark of the game.

He said: "I want to thank all the fans of both clubs who've sent messages of support over the last couple of days.

Barnsley keeper Brad Collins. Picture: PA

"It was a hefty blow but I'm in good hands and hopefully I can make a speedy recovery and get the gloves back on for the Reds.