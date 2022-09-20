Barnsley FC keeper Brad Collins gives positive update on his condition following worrying incident in game at Cambridge United
BARNSLEY goalkeeper Brad Collins has issued a positive update after being taken to hospital with a facial injury sustained during Saturday's League One game at Cambridge United.
Collins collided with home player Harvey Knibbs and was covered in blood as he was helped off the pitch, with the game finishing with 14 minutes of stoppage time after the custodian required treatment for over 10 minutes amid worrying scenes.
Collins broke his nose in the incident close to the hour mark of the game.
He said: "I want to thank all the fans of both clubs who've sent messages of support over the last couple of days.
"It was a hefty blow but I'm in good hands and hopefully I can make a speedy recovery and get the gloves back on for the Reds.
"Fair play to the lads. To suffer knocks like that, but still get out of the game with another big win on the road will do us the world of good.”