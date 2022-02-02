Barnsley FC: Late deadline-day business sees Domingos Quina arrive at Oakwell

Watford's Domingos Quina. Picture: Barrington Coombs/PA Wire.

The Reds faced an additional wait to announce the transfers after submitting paperwork ahead of the 11pm transfer window deadline on Monday night and awaiting confirmation from the relevant authorities.

Attacking midfielder Quina has joined on loan from Premier League side Watford for the rest of the season, while striker Oulare sealed a temporary switch to Belgian First Division B outfit RWD Molenbeek for the remainder of 2021-22.

Quina, a former Portugal Under-21 international, 22, was called back by Watford following a difficult loan spell at Fulham in order for him to head to South Yorkshire.

Quina, who will be available for Wednesday’s Championship home game against Cardiff City, said: “I have missed being on the pitch and playing football.

“This is the perfect opportunity for me to come and play and help the team get back to where they should be, so I am really excited and I can’t wait to get started.”

Oulare has endured a nightmare time since arriving at Oakwell last July with injury and significant fitness issues having blighted his time at the club.

Oulare – brought in at an expensive outlay from Standard Liege on a three-year deal – has made just two brief substitute appearances for the club, lasting a combined total of around half an hour.

The Belgian forward’s last appearance came at home to Swansea City on November 24 in Poya Asbaghi’s first game in charge.