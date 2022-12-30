Barnsley FC launch investigation after stewards injured in attempted Oakwell pitch invasion

Barnsley has announced a full investigation after a number of stewards were injured trying to deal with a pitch invasion late in Thursday's 2-1 win over Fleetwood Town.

Two stewards were treated in hospital for head injuries and two others were treated by doctors and paramedics at Oakwell after the League One game.

The incident happened in the 84th minute, shortly before Robbie Cundy put his side in front.

The Reds are reviewing all CCTV footage from the match to try to gather as much evidence as possible, and plans to contact those it believes were involved in the incidents "and take the necessary action".

INVESTIGATION: Barnsley are investigate after four stewards were injured in the League One match against Fleetwood Town

Pitch invasions are against the law but were an increasing problem at the end of last season when there were unpleasant seasons at the conclusion of various decisive moments. Sheffield United, Rotherham United and Huddersfield Town were all involved in them.

As a result of those incidents and others, the football authorities are trying to take a harder line in 2022-23.

When minors encroach on the pitch, their parents of guardians can be banned from matches.

A club statement on what it called the "completely unacceptable" incidents read: "The club has a zero-tolerance policy towards any form of foul or abusive behaviour and condemns these actions which have recently brought the club into disrepute.

"We are in dialogue with all relevant authorities, and whilst currently subject to an ongoing FA Action Plan following previous incidents at Oakwell, the potential ramifications following such an incident have been well documented.

"Barnsley Football Club greatly values and appreciates support from the stands, and we thank the vast majority of the fanbase for their impeccable behaviour here at Oakwell and on our travels. But the safety of everyone attending matches is of the utmost importance and last night’s actions will not be tolerated."

