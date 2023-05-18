Barnsley FC launch the club's first-ever women's professional football team

The team, which currently exists as part of Barnsley’s Reds in the Community programme and plays in the sixth tier of women’s football under the name of Barnsley Ladies, will be rebranded as Barnsley FC as they start next season in the fifth tier following promotion in a title winning 2022-23 campaign.

Reds chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We have discussed this internally for more than thirteen months and it is the right time for a historic club such as Barnsley FC to have a women’s team.

"We will provide the team with the resources it needs to grow, and we are confident this investment will not only help the team, but women’s football in the borough.

Oakwell, home of Barnsley FC.

“We’d like to express our gratitude towards all the tireless volunteers who have helped the Barnsley Ladies team play football on their journey so far. Their foundation and energy has been an integral part to Barnsley FC making this decision."

The club have pledged to work with local schools and clubs to encourage more girls and women to get involved in football.

Reds director Julie-Anne Quay added: “When we reconstituted the board just over a year ago, creating a women’s football programme was one of the most important agenda items for the next 12 months - and with one year now under our belt we are excited to announce it.

"We want to be a leading club in the promotion of women’s football.