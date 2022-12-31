The Harrogate-born centre-back joined from Forest Green Rovers in January 2021 and has made 61 appearances since, 25 of them this season.
As a former central defender himself, manager Duff puts a high premium on defensive stability and Kitching has more than played his part.
"I feel I have developed massively since joining and I'm excited to continue growing my game here and playing week in, week out in front of the supporters," said Kitching, who had a spell with his hometown club earlier in his career.
Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad also pointed to the 23-year-old's leadership qualities as a big part of his game.
"We are pleased that Liam has made the decision to continue his development here at Oakwell," he said.
"He has grown as a player and a leader since joining the club and particularly under the guidance of Michael this campaign. Furthermore, Liam is a local player who understands what it takes to play for an historic club with such pride like Barnsley and what it means to the fans in the stands."