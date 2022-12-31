Liam Kitching has signed a new three-and-a-half-year contract with Barnsley after establishing himself as a key figure in Michael Duff's defence.

The Harrogate-born centre-back joined from Forest Green Rovers in January 2021 and has made 61 appearances since, 25 of them this season.

As a former central defender himself, manager Duff puts a high premium on defensive stability and Kitching has more than played his part.

Advertisement Hide Ad

"I feel I have developed massively since joining and I'm excited to continue growing my game here and playing week in, week out in front of the supporters," said Kitching, who had a spell with his hometown club earlier in his career.

REWARD: Barnsley centre-back Liam Kitching

Advertisement Hide Ad

Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad also pointed to the 23-year-old's leadership qualities as a big part of his game.

"We are pleased that Liam has made the decision to continue his development here at Oakwell," he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad