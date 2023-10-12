UNLESS you are extraordinarily talented, cosseted or very lucky as a goalkeeper, you find your career being defined by how you cope with the tough times.

It goes with the territory when you are the last line of defence; bad spells happen. The position on the pitch which is under the most scrutiny and where you are the most isolated.

Barnsley custodian Liam Roberts can vouch for that.

The Midlander, partway through a rewarding season-long loan spell from Middlesbrough, is in a rich vein of form.

In his late twenties, Roberts is approaching the height of his powers. Other numbers back that up.

His total of six clean sheets so far this term is the best tally in League One, while his save percentage is also right at the top in the eighties.

Small wonder that Reds chief Neill Collins has stressed that he would like to keep him beyond this season if things fall into place.

It was not always this rosy for Roberts. The hard times have made him into what he is and forged his strong mentality.

Last season, Roberts - despite featuring just five times for Boro after joining from Northampton Town - accentuated the positives of his time on Teesside. He’s known worse and remembers where he has come from.

In his case, Walsall - where he had ups but several downs in just under nine years at his boyhood club.

Times were difficult latterly and in his early days, he had loan spells at six non-league clubs.

Few without local knowledge would know where some of them are. For the record, Rushall Olympic and Romulus are in the West Midlands with Rainworth MW and Gresley Rovers being a little further north.

If any young player asked for his advice, he’d say one thing. Go out and get your hands dirty.

Roberts told The Yorkshire Post: “I say to the young lads that if they can get out on loan and experience men’s football, it’s the best thing you can do.

"It’s just about building that mental side and playing in front of fans who are two yards away from you and screaming at you. It’s going to happen and a part of what football is.

"Most of the game is the mental side. Can you be as strong as you can mentally and not let anything affect you.”

Playing for your hometown club in front of family and fans represents another challenge, particularly for a goalkeeper.

"In the nicest way, you kind of try not to think about that side of it,” Roberts continued.

"You just go out and perform and do as well as you can. There’s games I played when I was at Walsall where I didn’t do well at all and times when I have struggled.

"That’s part of everyone’s careers and I am open and honest enough to say that at times, I wasn’t good enough.

"You’d come out of the team and wonder why - and then you look back and go: ‘you simply weren’t performing.’

"You just have to step away from it and find out what your triggers are.

"For me, it was putting my head down, working hard and giving 110 per cent every day and that’s why I still do now."

Roberts showed his mettle in a short but sweet spell at Northampton after leaving Walsall.

His sole season with the Cobblers in 2021-22 ended in him claiming the League Two Golden Glove award after keeping 21 clean sheets.

He was also named in the PFA Team of the Year in the fourth tier, while also securing the player-of-the-year accolade at Sixfields. It earned him his move to the Championship at Boro.

Roberts’s status as a senior professional who has experienced the slings and arrows of footballing fortune possesses an added benefit alongside his solid presence between the goals at Oakwell

With Barnsley having lost several voices alongside talent at their back line in the summer, there has been a leadership void to be filled.

Roberts is stepping up to the plate in that regard and being there for others is a role which he is enjoying.

He commented: "As a senior player, I have to step up when I have to and do that leadership role.

"I am really happy to do that and give the younger lads who are coming through a bit of a shoulder of support or - in the nicest respect - a kick up the backside.”

Roberts is certainly happy with life at Oakwell, with his performances compensating for the loss of Brad Collins and Harry Isted.

While Barnsley players won’t need any inspiration in their promotion quest given last season's near-miss, Roberts has his own driver after just missing out on going up with Northampton.

He said: "Everyone wants to be at the top for as long as they can and promotion is what we want as a team. I thoroughly believe with the squad we have that we can get there.