Barnsley FC loanee Jamie McCart addresses his future at Championship club Rotherham United

The Scot has enjoyed a pretty positive time of it at Oakwell after his arrival in the summer window on a season-long loan, featuring 29 times thus far for Neill Collins’s League One promotion chasers.

There was no new year recall clause inserted into the deal which saw him move across the Dearne Valley to Barnsley at the end of August.

His first season in English football last term was rather more mixed. Injury issues prevented him from making an impact at the Millers after joining the club in the summer of 2022 following his departure from St Johnstone.

The 26-year-old spent the second half of last term on loan at Leyton Orient.

McCart is contracted at Rotherham until the end of next season, but admits he is unsure what his future holds, in truth.

He commented: “In all honesty, I have no idea. I am still contracted to Rotherham and have got another year, so as far I know I’ll be going back there in the summer.

"But I am fully focused on completing the job and getting Barnsley promoted."

Asked whether he is open-minded about his future, he added: "Definitely. I haven’t had much contact from Rotherham, maybe a wee flurry at the start of January. But other than that, there’s not been much.

"There’s still an amount of (league) games left - there’s six and then maybe the play-offs, whatever it is.

"It’s a really good opportunity to get some more games in and impress everyone here and get a promotion which is the main goal.”

Meanwhile, Reds boss Neill Collins reports no fresh injury issues for Saturday’s trip to Charlton Athletic.

Robbie Cundy is unlikely to be involved after a slight hamstring issue ruled him out of Monday’s game at Burton Albion.

Collins said: “Right now, everything is (mainly) positive.

"Robbie was scheduled to be involved on Monday at Burton, but had a little tweak in his hamstring.

"It’s still progressing, so he possibly won’t be back in time.