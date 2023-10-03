Barnsley FC make it five without loss on the road in thumping 4-0 win over Cambridge United

BARNSLEY extended their impressive unbeaten away league run to five games as they claimed a battling win over Cambridge United.

Goals from Nicky Cadden, Mael de Gevigney, Max Watters and Jon Russell did the damage at the Abbey Stadium.

Cadden fired the visitors into a seventh-minute lead after an assist from Irish midfielder Corey O’Keefe, before defender de Gevigney headed home from close range to double the lead just after the half hour mark.

Watters finished the job with a clinical finish just before the hour mark and Russell added the icing on the cake with a right-foot strike in a fine victory.

Nicky Cadden opened the scoring as Barnsley thrashed Cambridge. (Picture: Bruce Rollinson)

Midfielder Callum Styles went close when he fizzed a powerful shot just wide of the near post.

The pressure told soon after and Frenchman de Gevigney make no mistake to put the Tykes in the driving seat.

Former Tykes midfielder Paul Digby came close to pulling a goal back immediately after the restart, but Roberts saved well to deny him. Danny Andrew drilled just wide and Brophy had a shot saved by Roberts as the U’s looked for a way back into the contest.

But the Tykes dug deep and defended well before Watters struck to seal the deal with a superb left-foot strike.

Cambridge United: Mannion; Okedina (L Bennett 69), R Bennett, Morrison, Andrew; Digby (Cousins 79(, Thomas (May 69); Gordon (Okenabirhie 70), Lankester (McConnell 83), Brophy; Ahadme. Unused substitutes: Stevens, Rossi.

Barnsley: Roberts; Williams, de Gevigney, McCart (Shepherd 68); Russell; O’Keeffe (Cotter 75), Styles, Kane, Cadden; Watters (McAtee 69), Cole (Cosgrove 81). Unused substitutes: Benson, Killip, Dodgson.