All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
American XL bully dogs banned in England and Wales
Bank of England announces that interest rate will remain at 5.25%
Australian woman arrested after three dinner guests killed by poison
Bereaved families call for inquiry into NHS maternity services
£100,000 reward on offer 20 years since schoolgirl vanished
Two new suspects arrested in Sycamore Gap tree investigation

Barnsley FC manager Neill Collins says maintaining momentum more important than FA Cup rest and relaxation

Neill Collins says he is loathe to make too many changes when Barnsley host Isthmian League Horsham in Friday's FA Cup first-round tie in case it disrupts his team's momentum.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 2nd Nov 2023, 14:34 GMT
Updated 2nd Nov 2023, 14:47 GMT

It is far from unusual for a manager to talk about not wanting to make too many changes ahead of a modern cup tie, then overgaul his side completely so the proof will be in the team-sheet, but Collins is promising a strong side.

As a League One side, Barnsley's reserves should be more than good enough to beat Horsham but the FA Cup is littered with examples of teams who have treated games like that, only to find out the reality is very different.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

"It's about the process first of all about how we win the game," said the Scot, managing in the world's most famous domestic cup competition for the first time.

Most Popular
BIGGER PICUTRE: Barnsley manager Neill CollinsBIGGER PICUTRE: Barnsley manager Neill Collins
BIGGER PICUTRE: Barnsley manager Neill Collins

"I think it's important we build on the momentum we've been creating because the performances have been really improving so we've got to be mindful of that.

"My experience as a player is that too many changes can leave a team disjointed and that's not because the players aren't good enough, we've got lots of players I'd love to give an opportunity to and to consider.

"The fans can expect to see a strong side, a side that's capable of winning."

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Collins, whose side are firmly in the League One promotion picture having lost two games in their last 13 in all competitions, says he has plenty of options to change the team but not so much need with only four midweek matches scheduled for October and November – provided Horsham do not take them to a replay, of course.

"I think we're in a position where everything's the same as it was injury-wise and it's really me making judgement calls on who needs games and how do we win the game," he said.

"I would also say we've been quite fortunate up to this point that we've had a couple of international breaks (where Barnsley have not played because of the number of call-ups to opponents Portsmouth and Bolton Wanderers) so it's not like the players have been over-worked at this point so it's more important they keep on the trajectory of Saturday-Saturday (or in this case Saturday-Friday) with busier months coming up."

Related topics:HorshamLeague OnePortsmouthBolton Wanderers