Neill Collins says he is loathe to make too many changes when Barnsley host Isthmian League Horsham in Friday's FA Cup first-round tie in case it disrupts his team's momentum.

It is far from unusual for a manager to talk about not wanting to make too many changes ahead of a modern cup tie, then overgaul his side completely so the proof will be in the team-sheet, but Collins is promising a strong side.

As a League One side, Barnsley's reserves should be more than good enough to beat Horsham but the FA Cup is littered with examples of teams who have treated games like that, only to find out the reality is very different.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"It's about the process first of all about how we win the game," said the Scot, managing in the world's most famous domestic cup competition for the first time.

BIGGER PICUTRE: Barnsley manager Neill Collins

"I think it's important we build on the momentum we've been creating because the performances have been really improving so we've got to be mindful of that.

"My experience as a player is that too many changes can leave a team disjointed and that's not because the players aren't good enough, we've got lots of players I'd love to give an opportunity to and to consider.

"The fans can expect to see a strong side, a side that's capable of winning."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Collins, whose side are firmly in the League One promotion picture having lost two games in their last 13 in all competitions, says he has plenty of options to change the team but not so much need with only four midweek matches scheduled for October and November – provided Horsham do not take them to a replay, of course.

"I think we're in a position where everything's the same as it was injury-wise and it's really me making judgement calls on who needs games and how do we win the game," he said.