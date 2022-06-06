The Reds took the unusual step of asking contenders to complete an extensive list of questions after showing initial interest in the position.

Answers have been carefully scrutinised ahead of the club deciding upon a final shortlist. Among names on that list are Cheltenham manager Michael Duff – who was reportedly spoken to on Monday – Burton chief Jimmy Floyd-Hasselbaink and Manchester United set-piece coach Eric Ramsay.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Barnsley are hoping to appoint a permanent successor to Poya Asbaghi by June 13.

Cheltenham Town manager Michael Duff is speaking to Barnsley on Monday (Picture: PA)

El-Ahmad told The Yorkshire Post: “What we have noticed is that when you first speak to some managers, they adapt answers based on what you want.

“Essentially, the questionnaire they fill in prior to (applying) was for them to sit and reflect on their values and style of play.

“When I got a questionnaire, one candidate said: ‘I just want to play out from the back, I am possession-orientated’.

“You then quickly know that is not the right fit (for Barnsley), so you don’t bring it into the process.

Burton Albion's manager Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink is another name on the Barnsley shortlist (Picture: PA)

“The questionnaire has been put through the media and community department and we ask if they (candidates) want to be engaged with the fans. It’s been very positive in terms of feedback.”

Meanwhile, El-Ahmad confirmed that Herbie Kane, Luke Thomas and Patrick Schmidt are expected to be among Barnsley players who return to pre-season training later this month.

Kane spent last season on loan at Oxford and picked up an injury late on in his spell there, which is being monitored.

Thomas linked up with Bristol Rovers last term, while Schmidt joined Danish side Esbjerg.

Several other young players went on loan with Jack Aitchison spending 2021-22 at Forest Green and Joe Ackroyd having a spell in the Czech Republic with MFK Vyškov.

El-Ahmad added: “They are all coming back to pre-season and are all Barnsley players. As long as they are, they are. Everyone who comes back will get a fair chance to compete.