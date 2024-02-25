Back on February 25, 2023, Phillips was among the home scorers as Barnsley delivered a strong statement of intent against a high-flying rival in Derby by virtue of a thumping 4-1 win.Almost exactly a year on and Barnsley again secured another keynote triumph over the East Midlanders at Oakwell, thanks to splendid goals in each half from boyhood speedway rider Phillips, putting the pedal to the medal to assist the Reds’ promotion cause.

He followed his dramatic late double in the previous home game against Leyton Orient with another brace, to take his season’s tally to six.

Phillips is back on course in his bid to hit double figures in 2023-24 and he could well be joined by fellow midfielder Herbie Kane, who is on nine.

Adam Phillips scored his second goal in Barnsley's 2-1 League One win over Derby County at Oakwell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

Phillips said: "I watched a little video before the game. They (club) put it on and I saw the goal from last year.

"I am playing with a lot of confidence at the minute and every time I go on the pitch, I feel like I can make things happen. Football is a lot about confidence.”

There was plenty of confidence about his sublime volley which drew Barnsley level. His clinical header to win it was another exquisitely-timed contribution.

On where his first goal ranks in his career, he added: “It’s up there. It felt to me nicely and I got my touch right and as soon as I hit it, I sort of knew it had a chance of going in.

"I think I have always been quite good in the air. I’ve got quite a good leap. I think that’s why I had to go off in the end as I was struggling for a bit of cramp as I was doing a lot of jumping and my numbers were a lot higher than normal.

“I fancy myself in the box and we’ve worked on it in training in certain areas.”

On a key day in the Reds’ campaign in front of a season’s best crowd, Barnsley were afforded a major psychological moment in the view of Neill Collins.The head coach commented: "It gives the players even more belief. Not that they have lacked that, I just hope it gives them more.