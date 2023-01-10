Barnsley FC midfielder Joe Ackroyd joins National League North outfit on loan

BARNSLEY midfielder Joe Ackroyd has joined National League North outfit Buxton on a one-month loan.

It is the second loan spell this season for Ackroyd, who impressed in a temporary stint in the division below at Northern Premier side Guiseley in the autumn.

Speaking about Ackroyd back in mid-November, Reds head coach Michael Duff said: "People like Ackers are doing really well and we have had him watched.

"He comes back and tells us how well he is doing as well! Everyone who knows him will know what I am talking about.

Joe Ackroyd. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

"We always keep in touch and it's never out of sight, out of mind. It is important the players understand that as well as you don't want to be sending people out of loan and they are thinking: 'oh, he's trying to get rid of me.'

"It's never the case, there is always a plan for every player."

Clarke Oduor is back at Oakwell after a loan spell at Hartlepool United and will stay at the club due to the fact that he has already played for two clubs this term, meaning he cannot be loaned out again.On Oduor, whose deal expires in June, Duff recently said: “I will have a conversation with him and we’ll leave it open.

“He will notice it’s a different building now. He’s a nice kid who definitely has talent.

