BARNSLEY midfielder Jon Russell has admitted that his first-team exile at former club Huddersfield Town was the toughest time of his career to date.

Barnsley midfielder Jon Russell, pictured during his time at Huddersfield Town. Picture: Getty

Having burst onto the scene in the second-half of last term during the Terriers' run to the Championship play-off final in 2021-22, the Londoner endured a testing start to 2022-23 with the West Yorkshire club, by contrast.

He found himself frozen out of Town's first-team plans when former head coach Mark Fotheringham took over in late September, having also previously been dropped to the bench by his predecessor Danny Schofield.

The 22-year-old made just one appearance under Fotheringham - his first match in charge at Reading on October 1.

It was Russell's final outing for the club before his move to Barnsley in January.

Town head of football operations Leigh Bromby and Fotheringham stressed it was 'the best solution for all concerned' after he was dropped to the club's B team, with the former stating that Russell's performances had fallen far below the standards he had previously set himself.

Russell said: "It probably was (the toughest time), to be fair. But I took and learned a lot from it in regards to who I could trust and stuff like that. It is a learning curve for me as well.

"Things weren't true. It is not what I wanted.

"Things were out of my control and it was not helpful at all.

"But I have come to this top club and I am happy it has all worked out in the end.

"I was just waiting until January and talking to and sorting out clubs. Barnsley came and it is the right move.

"My wife was with me and she was always supportive."

Russell says he has quickly built up a good working relationship with Duff as he aims to revive his career again.

The Chelsea product, who made his first start at Oakwell in midweek, added: "He is one of the (most) realist managers I have come across.

"He tells me face to face and properly and he does not come up with nonsense and the gaffer is a top manager.