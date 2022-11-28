Barnsley FC midfielder Josh Benson on adding another string to his Reds bow

ADDING another string to your bow is no bad thing, more especially given Barnsley's plethora of midfield options.

Josh Benson switched to wing-back in the absence of Jordan Williams on Saturday and his sound display was crowned by his fifth goal of the campaign.

His penalty, to round off the scoring in a polished 3-0 win over Crewe, took him one goal clear of fellow midfielder Adam Phillips, who also found the net.

With Herbie Kane having netted the previous weekend, Barnsley's engine room is in good working order on the goalscoring front.

GET IN: Barnsley midfielder Josh Benson celebrates after scoring his penalty against Crewe. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe

Benson said: "Goals are coming from everywhere at the moment. We have not really mentioned it (midfield goals competition) but maybe I will start mentioning it. Phillo scored another one as well.

"We’ve got a lot of ability in Phillo, Luca (Connell), me and Herbie. We can all take free-kicks. It's whoever is practicing the most in training and scoring the most, who will take them I suppose.

"I practice penalties and it was a relief when it went in. (James) Norwood wanted it.”

As for who he would like in the third round early in the New Year, Benson does have a preference.

He continued: "I'd take any team, but I wouldn't mind a Premier League team and my old club from when I grew up, Arsenal. I will definitely be watching the draw. As soon as the draw comes out, a few text messages will be in the group chat."