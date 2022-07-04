Paterson and Duff were promotion-winning team-mates at Burnley in 2008.

The 35-year-old joins from David Beckham's Inter Miami, where he had been doing a similar job for Phil Neville.

NEW FACE: Barnsley assistant coach Martin Paterson in training

“I know this club very well, having played against Barnsley many times in my playing career," said the former Northern Ireland international.

“It’s great to team up with Michael Duff again. As soon as I got the call to join him, to come to such a good club like this, there was no hesitation. I just want to assist the gaffer, to support him and hopefully together we can all get this club back to where it ought to be.”

The Red were relegated to League One at the end of last season.

Paterson scored 57 league goals in a career which started at Stoke City, and saw him make a £1m move to Turf Moor. He left Burnley for Huddersfield on a free transfer in 2013, and scored six goals in 17 starts and 12 substitute appearances for the Terriers. He won 22 international caps.

“We are pleased to have Martin join our first-team coaching staff here at Oakwell," said chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad.