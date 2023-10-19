BARNSLEY have been handed a boost with the news that key midfielder Luca Collins is progressing well in his rehabilitation from illness and could be back in the first-team contention by late autumn.

The former Bolton Wanderers and Celtic player, outstanding in his maiden season with the Reds in 2022-23, is yet to feature this term.

His condition is improved greatly since high summer and he is ‘going in the right direction’ and doing some running work on the training ground, according to head coach Neill Collins, whose Reds visit Leyton Orient on Saturday.

The Scot said: "Luca Connell is progressing well, but is still unavailable for team selection. But he is going in the right direction.

Barnsley FC midfielder Luca Connell. Picture: Tony Johnson.

"He is doing really well and it is great to see him out there working hard and running.

"Now for him, it's become a mini pre-season where we can make sure we get him right and get him back to the fitness levels that are required. It's really positive.

"In respect of the first team, he's still probably a few weeks away."

Barnsley hit the road for the first time since the coach they were travelling in caught fire on the northbound side of the M5 near Gloucester when players and coaching staff were returning back from the match at Exeter City on October 7.

Personal possessions belonging to players, alongside club equipment – including the club's white away kit, warm-up gear and replica footballs – and football boots were destroyed in the blaze.

But thankfully, all players and staff were evacuated safely following the incident.

Barnsley were inactive last weekend with their scheduled game at home to Bolton called off due to international call-ups and Collins believes that the break has worked in their favour.

He continued: "It's come at the best possible time, considering what happened coming back from Exeter.

"Had we been playing that week, it would have made it difficult considering the impact it had in terms of equipment and how it disrupted us.

"That (break) has been good and the players have had some time off and have been able to work on the training pitch.