Barnsley FC now 11 unbeaten after crucial 1-0 win at play-off rivals Oxford United
It was an unfortunate return to the Oxford side for defender Sam Long after three months sidelined with injury.
Barnsley’s 29th-minute winner came when Long just got in front of Tykes striker Devante Cole and headed Adam Phillips’ wicked right-wing cross into his own goal.
Long had to leave the pitch with a head injury following a midfield clash moments later.
Both sides had good scoring opportunities before the goal.
Fin Stevens fired wide for Oxford from Mark Harris’ lay-off and John McAtee steered a Nicky Cadden cross wide at the near post for the visitors.
Barnsley also went close when a Cadden left-wing cross was carried by the wind and came back off the far post.
Cameron Brannagan was unlucky not to equalise six minutes from the end with a 20-yard drive that came back off the bar.