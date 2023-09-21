Barnsley outcast Aaron Leya Iseka has joined Hadera Hapoel on loan until the end of the season.

Iseka joined from Tolouse for an undisclosed fee in the summer of 2021 as Barnsley looked to rebuild after the departure of Valerien Ismael but got it badly wrong. Forward Obbi Oulare also joined that summer.

Striker Iseka is one of the club's highest earners but scored three goals in 27 appearances in their relegation season.

Then-manager Michael Duff criticised his attitude in training at the start of last season and since then he has been loaned to Adanaspor, Tuzlaspor and now Israeli club Hapoel.

OUTCAST: Aaron Leya Iseka (left)

The 24-year-old's latest loan includes a January break clause.

Iseka's Oakwell contract runs until 2025.

“We’d like to wish Aaron the best of luck during his loan spell," said Barnsley chief executive Khaled El-Ahmad.

“It is a deal we feel is best for all parties at this stage and we will assess the situation once Aaron’s loan spell is complete.”