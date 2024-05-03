Barnsley FC player ratings: 'Sloppy, and 'nervy' at the back but substitute 'changed the course of the game'
The Reds seemed to lose al confidence after conceding a sloppy goal to Dion Charles, which he then added to with a penalty.
Once Sam Cosgrove scored from the bench, an equaliser looked possible but instead the hosts conceded direct from a stoppage-time penalty.
Liam Roberts – made a good save one-on-one with Kyle Dempsey in stoppage time but should have been stronger from the corner that followed. The second goal was a mixed bag from him too – fouled Josh Sheehan and could not keep put the penalty despite a strong hand 6
Jordan Williams – involved in the mix-up for the penalty and sloppy in an incident shortly afterwards, not the best of his 200 Barnsley appearances 4
Mael de Gevigney – a big tackle early on must haver put him in a decent frame of mind 6
Josh Earl– looked nervy at the back at times 5
Luca Connell – it has been a difficult season for the midfielder and he was not able to run the game as the man at the back of Barnsley's midfield ought to in their 3-1-4-2 formation 5
Corey O'Keeffe – a couple of good runs from the wing-back 6
Herbie Kane – looked set for a man of the match performance when the score was 0-0, but he and his team shrank once behind 6
Adam Phillips – pushed hard for an equaliser after Sam Cosgrove's strike 7
Nicky Cadden – worked hard in both directions, making chances and producing a vital block just before the hour 8
John McAtee – lively without anything to show for it 6
Devante Cole – his substitution was cheered by some home fans 5
Substitutes:
Sam Cosgrove (for Cole, 65) – changed the course of the game, not just with his goal but his targetman play 7
Conor Grant (for Kane, 65) – wonderful pass to pick Cosgrove out for the goal 6
Fabio Jalo (for McAtee, 88) – N/A
Not used: Russell, Cotter, Killip, McCart.
