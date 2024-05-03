Barnsley FC player ratings: 'Sloppy, and 'nervy' at the back but substitute 'changed the course of the game'

Barnsley have a big job to do in the second leg of their paly-off semi-final after losing 3-1 at home to Bolton Wanderers in the first.
Stuart Rayner
By Stuart Rayner
Published 3rd May 2024, 22:10 BST
Updated 3rd May 2024, 22:41 BST

The Reds seemed to lose al confidence after conceding a sloppy goal to Dion Charles, which he then added to with a penalty.

Once Sam Cosgrove scored from the bench, an equaliser looked possible but instead the hosts conceded direct from a stoppage-time penalty.

Liam Roberts – made a good save one-on-one with Kyle Dempsey in stoppage time but should have been stronger from the corner that followed. The second goal was a mixed bag from him too – fouled Josh Sheehan and could not keep put the penalty despite a strong hand 6

Jordan Williams – involved in the mix-up for the penalty and sloppy in an incident shortly afterwards, not the best of his 200 Barnsley appearances 4

Mael de Gevigney – a big tackle early on must haver put him in a decent frame of mind 6

Josh Earl– looked nervy at the back at times 5

Luca Connell – it has been a difficult season for the midfielder and he was not able to run the game as the man at the back of Barnsley's midfield ought to in their 3-1-4-2 formation 5

SCORER: Barnsley substitute Sam CosgroveSCORER: Barnsley substitute Sam Cosgrove
SCORER: Barnsley substitute Sam Cosgrove

Corey O'Keeffe – a couple of good runs from the wing-back 6

Herbie Kane – looked set for a man of the match performance when the score was 0-0, but he and his team shrank once behind 6

Adam Phillips – pushed hard for an equaliser after Sam Cosgrove's strike 7

Nicky Cadden – worked hard in both directions, making chances and producing a vital block just before the hour 8

John McAtee – lively without anything to show for it 6

Devante Cole – his substitution was cheered by some home fans 5

Substitutes:

Sam Cosgrove (for Cole, 65) – changed the course of the game, not just with his goal but his targetman play 7

Conor Grant (for Kane, 65) – wonderful pass to pick Cosgrove out for the goal 6

Fabio Jalo (for McAtee, 88) – N/A

Not used: Russell, Cotter, Killip, McCart.

