BARNSLEY have been handed a boost with the news that influential trio Mads Andersen, Brad Collins and Jordan Williams have all seen options triggered within their contracts.

All three saw their deals run out this summer, but with the club having an option to extend for an additional 12 months. That has now been activated and they are now contracted at Oakwell until June 2024.

Reds head coach Michael Duff said: "That is the reason why you have options in the contracts in the club's favour and they have managed to extend the deals as they have done well for the football club.

"I am pretty certain that all three would have suitors if they were out of contract in the summer and obviously it retains the value in the players' a little bit more.

Mads Andersen. Picture: Getty

"It is a pretty straightforward thing that happens in football. But it is good news for everyone at the football club.

"They have all been great for me this season. To be brutally honest, I did not watch loads of Barnsley last year, so couldn't tell you whether they were good, bad or indifferent last year or the year before.

"In terms of what I have seen and worked with, all of them have been great in terms of personality, character and the way they train and their performances have been good - hence the reason they have started every game that they have been available for us.

"They have been great.

"It is a two-way street. You do well for the club and you get improved contracts. That's how it works. And then you end up getting to a point where you either outgrow the club or a bigger club comes and takes your players.

"That's the cycle and food chain of football. They have been brilliant with their performances and great to work with. It's good for the football club as they are protecting their assets.

