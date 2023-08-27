BARNSLEY manager Neill Collins admitted his “relief” as his side got back to winning ways.

The Tykes had not tasted victory since dismantling Port Vale 7-0 on the opening day of the season and they faced a tough task at the DW Stadium – against a side who would have started the day top were it not for an eight-point deduction for financial reasons.

After a competitive start, the hosts were dealt a huge blow when Charlie Hughes was shown red on 21 minutes.

The 19-year-old was adjudged to have fouled Barnsley frontman Devante Cole, who was bearing down on goal.

ON TARGET: Devante Cole got Barnsley up and running at Wigan Athletic. Picture: Bruce Rollinson

And it did not take long for the visitors to take advantage, with Cole latching onto Barry Cotter’s cross from the right to tuck home on 26 minutes.

Wigan had strong shouts for a penalty four minutes after the restart, when Stephen Humphrys was brought down in the area.

But Barnsley should have doubled their lead 20 minutes from time, when new signing John McAtee missed an open goal after a mistake from keeper Sam Tickle before striking the post soon after.

It took a huge save from Liam Roberts to deny Callum Lang an equaliser 11 minutes from the end but McAtee made the result safe when tucking home in added time.

RELIEF: Barnsley manager, Neill Collins Picture: Bruce Rollinson

Collins said: “It’s always a relief to win when you’re coming on the back of a couple of defeats.

“The first day was just an excellent day all round, to get the three points was important but to win the way we did meant it was made a bit more of a deal than it was.

“I thought the cup game afterwards (against Tranmere) was positive from the perspective that we had a really young team and they played really well.

“Then at Bristol (Rovers) we got a point without playing great, before two home games against two really tough teams (Peterborough and Oxford).

“People ask questions after defeats but we knew the reasons why they happened and how we needed to improve.

“To come here and get a result considering where we’re at is really pleasing.”

Wigan Athletic: Tickle, Clare (Jones 62), Hughes, Watts, Pearce, Matthew Smith, Adeeko (Magennis 77), Humphrys, Lang, McManaman (Morrison 27), Wyke. Unused substitutes: Amos, S Smith, Sze, Balagizi.

Barnsley: Roberts, Williams, Lopata, Shepherd, Cotter (O'Keeffe 73), Kane, Russell, Cadden, Phillips (Styles 83), Cole (Marsh 83), Watters (McAtee 65). Unused substitutes: Durand de Gevigney, Dallas, Killip.