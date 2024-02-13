Barnsley FC rearrange key fixture against League One promotion rival after controversial postponement

The fixture at the Lamex Stadium will kick off at 7.45pm.

The original scheduled match in Hertfordshire on January 20 was controversially postponed with sections of the pitch deemed as unplayable following a cold snap, much to the frustration and anger of Reds head coach Neill Collins.

Referee Neil Purkiss inspected the playing surface at 11am and then at 1pm, before the fixture was called off ahead of the 3pm kick off – with many of Barnsley’s sell-out 1,300 contingent already in the town and then having to head home after a wasted – and expensive – journey.

Barnsley FC's League One clash at Stevenage has been rearranged. Image: Matthew Lewis/Getty Images.

Commenting at the time, Collins said: “I am incredibly frustrated and really quite angry.

"Through no fault of any one at Barnsley, we’re in a position where we’ve got 1,300 fans, who left probably really early this morning. They have wasted hard-earned money and time.

"The league needs to look at the processes because they are clearly not working. We say football is about the fans, but in these times it seems like it isn’t.”