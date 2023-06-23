All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
RMT announces 3 days of rail strike action in July
Junior doctors to strike for 5 days in July - here’s when
British man, 62 drowns in sea at popular resort in Majorca
Tributes pour in for five men killed in ‘implosion’ of Titan subm
Titanic sub crew confirmed to have died after debris found
‘Debris field’ found within search area for missing Titanic sub

Barnsley FC set to lose out in race to sign goalkeeper Harry Isted - who is poised to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic

CHARLTON ATHLETIC have beaten off interest from Barnsley to sign keeper Harry Isted.
Leon Wobschall
By Leon Wobschall
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 11:46 BST

The 26-year-old, outstanding in a loan spell at Oakwell in the second half of 2022-23, had been in talks with the Reds about signing on a permanent basis following his release from Luton Town.

Isted, who made 22 appearances for the club and excelled in their narrow League One play-off final loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of May, had been keen on continuing to work with Michael Duff after his excellent spell in South Yorkshire from January onwards.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

But with uncertainties over Duff's future having intensified in the past week – culminating in his exit to Swansea City - and amid rival interest from other clubs, the keeper is understood to have rejected the chance of returning to Barnsley.

Most Popular
Ex-Barnsley loanee Harry Isted, who is set to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic.Ex-Barnsley loanee Harry Isted, who is set to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic.
Ex-Barnsley loanee Harry Isted, who is set to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

Charlton are also understood to have put together a more attractive package to sign him following talks with the London club.

Related topics:League OneCharlton AthleticMichael DuffLuton TownOakwellSheffield WednesdaySwansea CityLondon