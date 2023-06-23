The 26-year-old, outstanding in a loan spell at Oakwell in the second half of 2022-23, had been in talks with the Reds about signing on a permanent basis following his release from Luton Town.

Isted, who made 22 appearances for the club and excelled in their narrow League One play-off final loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of May, had been keen on continuing to work with Michael Duff after his excellent spell in South Yorkshire from January onwards.

But with uncertainties over Duff's future having intensified in the past week – culminating in his exit to Swansea City - and amid rival interest from other clubs, the keeper is understood to have rejected the chance of returning to Barnsley.

Ex-Barnsley loanee Harry Isted, who is set to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic.