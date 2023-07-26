NEW SIGNING Andy Dallas says that Barnsley's model of bringing in young, up-and-coming players and giving them the chance to put themselves in the 'shop window' by being successful represented a key driver in his decision to join the club.

The Scot, a free agent after productive spells in the National League with Solihull Moors and then Chesterfield, who he joined on loan in January, rebuffed rival EFL clubs and interest from the Spireites to link up with the Reds.

He scored seven times in 14 appearances, including in the play-off final, for the Derbyshire club after netting 14 times for Moors in the first half of the 2022-23 campaign.

The Glaswegian joined Moors in 2021 and was part of the team who lost the 2021-22 National League play-off final in a season which saw him score 23 goals.

Now aged 23, the forward, who started his career at Glasgow Rangers, has been handed a big opportunity to re-establish himself in the EFL after an unrewarding spell at Cambridge United from 2019-21 - having signed a three-year deal at Oakwell.He commented: "Obviously, there were a few teams in, but I feel like when a team like Barnsley comes in, as much as I enjoyed my time at Chesterfield with Paul Cook and everyone there, it was an opportunity I could not say no to.

"I played some of my best football under Paul, but when Barnsley came in, it's such a ticket for me and massive shop window for me to go and replicate the form I have shown in the lower leagues at Barnsley.

"It is almost the club's model in terms of having the boys of a similar age group and we are also a hungry group.

"Barnsley have a good track record of helping boys develop. I am obviously still young and hungry and with the right manager, there's no reason why I cannot improve my career and help the club go forwards."

On whether he has a point to prove in the EFL after netting just twice in 33 appearances in all competitions for Cambridge, he continued: "I think everyone always has a point to prove. When it was at Cambridge, it maybe did not go right for a few reasons.

"Being a footballer, you have also got to stand up and face the music and relish the challenge.

"Dropping down to the National League was always about learning my trade and establishing myself. I feel like I have done that and part of that was going to Chesterfield and playing in front of bigger crowds, no disrespect.