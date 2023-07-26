Barnsley FC signing Max Watters makes candid admission following his move from Championship club Cardiff City

The one-time Doncaster Rovers forward, who spent the second half of last term on loan with the Reds, has now been handed a big confidence-booster after the Yorkshire outfit secured a deal to sign him on a permanent basis.
Watters, 24, has signed a three-year deal with the club having an option of a further 12 months.
Signed for a big-money fee by Cardiff in January 2021 after a prolific spell at Crawley - where he scored 13 goals in just 15 matches in 20-21 - the Londoner struggled in Wales.
He failed to score for Cardiff last season and was criticised on one very public occasion by then-Bluebirds chief Steve Morrison last autumn.
In the previous campaign in 2021-22, Watters was loaned out to MK Dons in 2021-22, where he struck seven times in 14 games before being recalled.
On heading back to Barnsley, Watters, who scored four times in 21 appearances last term, said: "It gives me a base and a bit of security and I know where I am going to be for the next few years and I can push on.
"If everyone looks at my stats from the last few years, I have not hit the potential I should have.
"Whether that was the club I was at or whether that is myself, I need to work and improve on that to achieve my full potential.
"It is a fresh start for me. Coming on loan every season is tough. I have had successes on loan, but it's ultimately about being at a club that wants you and having a base is really important."