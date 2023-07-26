Barnsley FC signing Max Watters makes candid admission following his move from Championship club Cardiff City

BARNSLEY striker Max Watters admits that his challenge following his Oakwell return is to finally fulfil his potential over a sustained period after a largely difficult and forgettable last few years in his career following his move to Cardiff City in early 2021.

The one-time Doncaster Rovers forward, who spent the second half of last term on loan with the Reds, has now been handed a big confidence-booster after the Yorkshire outfit secured a deal to sign him on a permanent basis.

Watters, 24, has signed a three-year deal with the club having an option of a further 12 months.

Signed for a big-money fee by Cardiff in January 2021 after a prolific spell at Crawley - where he scored 13 goals in just 15 matches in 20-21 - the Londoner struggled in Wales.

Barnsley signing Max Watters. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

He failed to score for Cardiff last season and was criticised on one very public occasion by then-Bluebirds chief Steve Morrison last autumn.

In the previous campaign in 2021-22, Watters was loaned out to MK Dons in 2021-22, where he struck seven times in 14 games before being recalled.

On heading back to Barnsley, Watters, who scored four times in 21 appearances last term, said: "It gives me a base and a bit of security and I know where I am going to be for the next few years and I can push on.

"If everyone looks at my stats from the last few years, I have not hit the potential I should have.

"Whether that was the club I was at or whether that is myself, I need to work and improve on that to achieve my full potential.