'Barnsley FC smoked us in the first half' - Paul Warne laments Derby County defeat at Oakwell

Derby County manager Paul Warne was in pragmatic mood after his side lost 4-1 to fellow League One play-off chasers Barnsley at Oakwell on Saturday.

Devante Cole scored twice for the Reds, bundling home a controversial opener that was initially ruled out before being given, and then bulldozing his way past would-be tacklers to create space for Herbie Kane and James Norwood, before following the ball in to score with a close-range volley.

In between Cole’s goals, Adam Phillips swept home a fine second goal after a flowing move and David McGoldrick dinked one back for Derby.

Derby County head coach Paul Warne. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

Luke Thomas fired home a fourth in stoppage time after Lewis Dobbin had been denied a route back into the game for Derby by a point-blank save from Harry Isted.

Paul Warne, back managing on South Yorkshire soil for the first time since leaving Rotherham United in September, said: “I’m a little bit frustrated but Barnsley deserved the win.

"I don’t think there was much in the game. They smoked us in that first half and we never really recovered.

"Their press was good and we were too slow moving the ball across the back line.

Referee Robert Madden awards Barnsley a contentious opening goal. (Picture: Tony Johnson)

"I asked the players to move it quicker second half but I think it got lost in translation a little bit because they went more direct.

"It was just one of those days where it felt anything that could go wrong in our box did, and anything that could go right for us in their box, didn’t.”