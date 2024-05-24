Barnsley FC sporting director defends lengthy process taken to appoint Darrell Clarke as head coach at League One club
Clarke has become the Reds’ 11th permanent head coach/manager in under eight-and-a-half years, agreeing a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months in the club’s favour.
It ends the club’s wait to find a replacement for Neill Collins, axed on April 22.
While Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United - both in League One next term - were double-quick in finding replacements to outgoing head coaches, Barnsley’s process was far more drawn out.
Sporting director Sormaz insists Clarke was always in their thoughts from the start, but the process also saw the club speak to several other candidates.
Two former bosses in Daniel Stendel and Michael Duff were considered alongside others such as Richie Wellens and Mike Williamson after work permit issues had earlier scuppered the hopes of appointing Dominik Thalhammer.
Sormaz, who said that Barnsley struck up an ‘immediate connection’ with Clarke, commented: “Being honest, leaks come out at times that are convenient for people who are in the process. Sometimes, you can draw up a timeline thinking ‘oh, it’s back to the drawing board’ (when they don’t come).
"But in reality, we spoke to all our candidates quite early on and in parallel, like all clubs do. At the time, other people might have got themselves sorted with something else and then (for) their agent; it makes sense for them to say there was interest.
"We are happy with who we have got at the end of the process, that’s the key thing. We could do without the (previous) noise around it, but that’s football.”