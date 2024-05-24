Barnsley FC sporting director defends lengthy process taken to appoint Darrell Clarke as head coach at League One club

MLADEN Sormaz has explained why it took Barnsley one month and one day to appoint Darrell Clarke - and says that making the right appointment as opposed to the time aspect was paramount.

Clarke has become the Reds’ 11th permanent head coach/manager in under eight-and-a-half years, agreeing a two-year deal with the option of a further 12 months in the club’s favour.

It ends the club’s wait to find a replacement for Neill Collins, axed on April 22.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sports Editor’s Team Talk newsletter to get the latest sporting news. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While Yorkshire rivals Huddersfield Town and Rotherham United - both in League One next term - were double-quick in finding replacements to outgoing head coaches, Barnsley’s process was far more drawn out.

New Barnsley head coach Darrell Clarke. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

Sporting director Sormaz insists Clarke was always in their thoughts from the start, but the process also saw the club speak to several other candidates.

Two former bosses in Daniel Stendel and Michael Duff were considered alongside others such as Richie Wellens and Mike Williamson after work permit issues had earlier scuppered the hopes of appointing Dominik Thalhammer.

Sormaz, who said that Barnsley struck up an ‘immediate connection’ with Clarke, commented: “Being honest, leaks come out at times that are convenient for people who are in the process. Sometimes, you can draw up a timeline thinking ‘oh, it’s back to the drawing board’ (when they don’t come).

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"But in reality, we spoke to all our candidates quite early on and in parallel, like all clubs do. At the time, other people might have got themselves sorted with something else and then (for) their agent; it makes sense for them to say there was interest.