Barnsley FC stress that CEO Khaled El-Ahmad will remain at the club until next summer at least - despite Hammarby speculation

BARNSLEY say that chief executive officer Khaled El-Ahmad will remain at the club until at least to end of the current season – amid speculation over his future at the club.
Leon Wobschall
Leon Wobschall
Published 6th Oct 2023, 09:12 BST
Updated 6th Oct 2023, 16:56 BST

El-Ahmad is reportedly one of the final candidates for the head of football position at Swedish club Hammarby IF.

The Stockholm outfit are undergoing a restructure behind the scenes, having announced that Mikael Hjelmberg as their new permanent sporting director while appointing Adrian von Heijne as their new technical director.

Swedish born El-Ahmad arrived at Barnsley in September 2021 from the City Football Group (CFG).

Barnsley FC CEO Khaled El-Ahmad. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.Barnsley FC CEO Khaled El-Ahmad. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.
Barnsley FC CEO Khaled El-Ahmad. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

He has previously worked in a number of senior football and business positions across the continent, including director of Concacaf at CFG, chief scout at Stockholm-based side Djurgårdens and analyst with Danish outfit AaB Aalborg.

In response to the speculation, the club has reiterated that El-Ahmad will remain at the club until the end of the current season at least under the terms of his contract.

