Barnsley FC stress that CEO Khaled El-Ahmad will remain at the club until next summer at least - despite Hammarby speculation
El-Ahmad is reportedly one of the final candidates for the head of football position at Swedish club Hammarby IF.
The Stockholm outfit are undergoing a restructure behind the scenes, having announced that Mikael Hjelmberg as their new permanent sporting director while appointing Adrian von Heijne as their new technical director.
Swedish born El-Ahmad arrived at Barnsley in September 2021 from the City Football Group (CFG).
He has previously worked in a number of senior football and business positions across the continent, including director of Concacaf at CFG, chief scout at Stockholm-based side Djurgårdens and analyst with Danish outfit AaB Aalborg.
In response to the speculation, the club has reiterated that El-Ahmad will remain at the club until the end of the current season at least under the terms of his contract.