Barnsley FC striker Aaron Leya Iseka moves to Turkish outfit Adanaspor

The unsettled striker, who has had a forgettable time since joining the club last summer, had featured just once for the Reds this season, with the Oakwell club having been keen to move him on, with the 24-year-old Belgian striker being one of the club's highest earners.

In total, Iseka has featured 27 times since joining in August 2021, netting three times.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Speaking about the the prospects of Iseka leaving recently, Reds head coach Michael Duff said: "Quite clearly, he has not been part of the plans. That's one that is left with Aaron as much to do with anything.

"He doesn't at the minute. He has not done enough in training. I have had a conversation with him, so we will have to see what happens with him.

"I don’t want to get involved with individuals. He has not been part of the plans and not in the squad. He is not the only one. I pick a team and squad that I see and watch every day in training.

"Without getting involved in tit for tat and individuals, the squad tells you who has been training well every week.

“It does not disappoint me, it is what it is. Some people are at different stages of their career with different motivations. It is not personal and about me and him.

Aaron Leya Iseka. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.