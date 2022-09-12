Barnsley FC striker Aiden Marsh joins Scunthorpe United on loan until January
YOUNG Barnsley striker Aiden Marsh has joined National League outfit Scunthorpe United onloan.
The 19-year-old forward will link up with the Iron until January 2023.
Monk Bretton-raised Marsh, who made his senior debut against Bournemouth earlier this year at Oakwell, has featured 11 times in all competitions for the Reds and scored his first professional goal back in April.
That arrived 16 minutes into his first league start against Preston North End in a memorable moment for the homegrown forward.
Most Popular
He has made two starts this term in cup competitions – in the EFL Cup win against Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium and the EFL Trophy home game with Lincoln City at Oakwell - and will now be allowed to continue his development in the National League in order to get a run of regular first-team football.
The teenager could be handed a debut in the Iron's game at Altrincham on Tuesday.