Barnsley FC striker Devante Cole on enjoying football again under Michael Duff

WHAT a difference a year makes for Devante Cole and Barnsley.

Almost exactly 12 months to the day since their previous game at Peterborough United, the Reds visited the same East Anglian venue and left in far happier mood last Friday.

A turgid goalless draw between two relegation candidates was an unedifying watch at the end of November 2021, in a game when Cole and his fellow Barnsley players made little positive impact.

Fast forward to the latest appointment when the Reds made a statement by way of a 2-1 victory at a Posh side who boasted the second best home record in League One.

Barnsley striker Devante Cole celebrates his recent goal against Crewe in the FA Cup. Picture: Jonathan Gawthorpe.

In terms of results, it has perhaps only been bettered by a 2-0 success against Sheffield Wednesday at the start of the autumn. Barnsley are a lot happier these days, for sure.

Cole said: "It is a massive turnaround from last year.

"Being on the pitch, I feel like I am enjoying my football and expressing myself and showing people what I can do.

"I have bought into what he wants and enjoy playing football (under Duff) and want to get out there and score goals and hopefully get back up the leagues.

"To do that with Barnsley is the aim."

Cole has chipped in with six goals already this term and his personal transformation has been one of the stories of the season with a host of Reds players having rediscovered their mojo under head coach Michael Duff.

The secret according to the striker is canny man-management with Duff having also challenged Cole, now 27, to become more of a leader. The responsibility is sitting well on his shoulders.

Cole, who has led the line superbly so far in 2022-23, added: "I am not old in a football sense, but the gaffer has mentioned that he wants me to be a bit more of a leader and it is something I have got to try and take on and go forward with.

"I think that man-management is the key in football and how important people are on the pitch and that is probably his biggest thing – in terms of how he gets players to buy into what he wants from them.