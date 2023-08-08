After his outstanding 2022-23 renaissance season - which helped take the Reds to the cusp of promotion - Cole has started the new campaign in similarly exemplary fashion, by way of an opening-day hat-trick in the 7-0 routing of Port Vale.

Cole notched 16 goals last term - but it was only part of his story. His hold-up and link play was also outstanding, here was a team player and not just a goalscorer. Pound for pound, his performances marked him out as was one of the best all-round strikers in League One in 22-23.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Given the recent loss of James Norwood, Cole will assume even more importance up top. His quiet leadership will be drawn upon.

Barnsley striker Devante Cole scored an opening day hat-trick against Port Vale. Image: George Wood/Getty Images

In terms of motivation, those cruel Wembley events against Sheffield Wednesday will provide fuel in autumn and winter. For Cole, there's also a personal aspect after being relegated from the second tier with Barnsley in a miserable 2021-22.

Cole told The Yorkshire Post: "It (Wembley) was hard to take and the way it happened wasn't nice. But it's part of football.

"Everyone is pushing to get back to the Championship and it's where you want to be and were a lot of the boys want to be. It's still one of those where it doesn't quite sit right, but it's got to be motivation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"It's everyone's aim to do that - and personally mine is to get back to the Championship as soon as possible.

"A lot of the boys feel the same way and that's probably why we have lost some boys - as they feel the same way. That's the level they want to be at and they can play there and deserve their moves.

"It's about getting everyone together again and trying to achieve that again this year.

"There's always personal ambitions, but your personal ambitions are to do well for the club. We need to strive to the next level and it's a motivation shared by everyone."

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Cole admits that his form last term represented some of the best of his career and despite the departure of Michael Duff - who got plenty out of him - the early signs are that his successor Neill Collins will also get a tune out of the 28-year-old. Certainly if Saturday is anything to go by.

Cole continued: "It'd say it was some of my best form, for sure. I'd had patches elsewhere, but yes, definitely.

"Off the back of the first year being here, which wasn't great at all, to have a strong season like last season was always positive and I enjoyed it. The season soon got settled and it's a case of doing that again."

On Duff's exit, he added: "I just think people come and go in football and that's it. It's one of them. If anyone leaves after doing well - one of the boys who does well or anything - it's part of football and you have to accept it.