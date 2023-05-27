JAMES NORWOOD has learned to expect the unexpected when it comes to play-off finals.

Wembley showpieces over the Spring Bank Holiday weekend - with seasons on the line - can often be edgy, conservative or downright boring.

Norwood's own history with the national stadium suggests that Barnsley's League One final with Sheffield Wednesday could well be dramatic.

Part of a Tranmere Rovers blown away by a three-goal first-half blitz in the 2017 Conference final against old club Forest Green, the striker found redemption 12 months later.

Barnsley manager Michael Duff congratulates scorer James Norwood at the final whistle of the Reds' victory against Sheffield Wednesday at Hillsborough last September. Picture: Steve Ellis

The Wirral outfit beat Boreham Wood 2-1, with Norwood heading a late winner - in a game which saw Rovers defender Liam Ridehalgh sent off inside the first sixty seconds.

The following year, Tranmere backed up by winning promotion to League One by beating Newport, courtesy of a goal in the final minute of extra-time.

Norwood told The Yorkshire Post: "I spoke to Khaled (El-Ahmad - Barnsley CEO) and said I have been involved in two wins, but they have been crazy games.

"A man was sent off after 48 seconds. We were 1-0 up and it went to 1-1, two minutes after extra time should have finished (in the first half) and we won with ten men. And then in the second, we scored with 30 seconds left of extra time.

"So I am not expecting it to be boring.

"Big moments win finals and if you take those, you are more than likely to win the game.

"This is a very similar changing room here to the one at Tranmere. We've got a bunch of lunatics who can play a bit of football. We have a great team spirit and togetherness.

"The gaffer has six promotions and been there and done it. I've got a couple. It's about letting the good energy in and being excited for the moment, but not letting it overwhelm you."

Norwood was brought in by Michael Duff last summer not just for his goalscoring capabilities and ability to lead the line, but for something less quantifiable.

In his early thirties, Norwood has seniority and was exactly the sort of been-around-the-block lower-division professional that Barnsley needed in the aftermath of a pitiful relegation in 2021-22.

He is someone who has never been backwards in coming forwards in terms of having his say either. Duff has labelled him as 'a bit of 'maverick' and one thing is for sure, he won't be shy before the game starts on Monday.

There will be no Churchillian speeches from Duff or Norwood. But there will be streetwise talk.

Norwood, who scored in both league games against the Owls, said: "I always say my piece during the stretching before the game and I'll say my piece again.

"In the changing rooms, I can be a voice before the game to make sure everyone is settled. You look forward to the game, but must have the right mindset.

"If people are nervous, I'll have things which I can say. If people are pumped up, I'll be able to bring them down.

"I think I'm good at reading the body language within the squad and am able to help individuals.

"It feels familiar going back to Wembley. But for me, it is just another game of two halves.

"Don't think about the prize until the final whistle blows and hopefully you are fortunate enough to be on the end that goes up the steps (as winners).

"We've got to give a good account of ourselves. If we go off having given everything and done the most, people won't be able to say anything about us. The better team will win on the day."

Should Barnsley prevail, then expect Norwood to go souvenir-shopping as well.

He continued: "I've got a few bits and managed to grab the big mural that was on the entrance on the way to Wembley.

"They were kind enough to send me that (after one final). Although I haven't got a room big enough!

"I've some mementos stashed away, otherwise it looks a bit egotistical if they are around your house. But the memories are in my head."

For Norwood, promotion could enable him to have a crack at the Championship, a level he has never played at, but is desperate to test himself in.

Conversely, there is also the prospect of Monday being his final Reds game.

Norwood's deal finishes next month, although the club have an option of a further 12 months, should they choose to activate it

He said: "Listen, football will take care of itself. If we go up and something happens, brilliant. If we go up or stay in this league, you never know.

"I am not seeing it as my last game or anything else. It's the last game of the season.

