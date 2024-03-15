Barnsley FC striker John McAtee reveals why he decided to stay in January despite Championship interest
The Barnsley loanee was part of a Grimsby Town side who joyously returned to the EFL by virtue of a 2-1 National League play-off final victory over Solihull Moors at West Ham’s London Stadium, with the striker managing to get on the scoresheet.
Those memories help to explain why the 24-year-old - whose younger brother James is coming towards to the end of his second loan spell at Sheffield United - rebuffed interest from the second tier in January in order to hopefully seal another promotion deal with the Reds.
It remains to be seen whether that is across the nation’s capital at Wembley or at a league ground.
McAtee, who joined Barnsley on a season-long loan from Luton Town last summer and has struck 11 times this term, said: "I had a couple interested (in January) and one concrete (offer) that I turned down.
"A big part of it was that I have been lucky enough to be promoted out of the National League with Grimsby and it was probably the best day of my life.
"Words cannot describe how good the feeling is. Obviously, it was through the play-offs, which is a bit different.
"But either way, if we get promoted, I’m sure it will be just as good a day.
"I honestly do believe in the lads here and the gaffer and what we are trying to do. I just want another of those days and another promotion on my CV.
"I really enjoy it here. I am not playing every minute, but I am playing most weeks and getting game time and it was a no-brainer.
"I spoke to Luton and they were happy with the progress I was making here."
