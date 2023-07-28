It toughened up him mentally, mainly thanks to loan spells with the Reds and MK Dons.
Watters, who has signed an initial three-year deal following a temporary stint in the second half of 2022-23, was plunged straight into a Championship relegation battle at Cardiff in mid-season after arriving from League Two side Crawley, for £1m in 2021.
Events conspired against him with the manager who signed him in Neil Harris sacked just days after he arrived.
It was the precursor to a difficult stint in the Principality, with Watters indebted to the faith of Barnsley, who maintained their interest this summer.
The one-time Doncaster Rovers player told The Yorkshire Post: "I was thrown in at the deep end (at Cardiff). In the first week, the manager who bought me in was sacked and they brought in a different manager who didn't like the way I played. So I went on loan the next season and did well. I know what I can do and my potential and hopefully I can show that at Barnsley.
"Going on loan gives you experience and toughens you up as a player. Hopefully, I can bring all that experience to Barnsley.
"It doesn't take long to get my career back to where I want it to be. Barnsley have shown faith in me and I have got to pay them back now."
Despite being on loan, Watters became emotionally invested in Barnsley last term and admits that the pain of play-off final defeat was hard to get over. His return to Oakwell provides a chance for redemption.
Watters, who says he will be fit and available for the start of the season despite not being involved with the Cardiff first-team in pre-season, continued: "There is definitely unfinished business, I think every player thinks that.
"It definitely was not a case of forgetting about it and moving on. It was still in the back of my head. I knew if the opportunity was to come back, I'd take it straightaway. Luckily, that's happened.”