Barnsley FC striker Oli Shaw on how advice from ex-Reds defender helped in Oakwell move

OLI SHAW was not short of advice when he was making his mind up as to whether to take the well-trodden path from Scotland to Oakwell recently.

The Tartan striker, who had been on Barnsley's radar for some time, sought counsel from his father Greg, an ex-professional footballer and fellow forward during his career in the 90s, where he played for the likes of Ayr United, Falkirk, Dunfermline Athletic, Airdrieonians, Clydebank and Berwick Rangers.

He also received feedback on his prospective new club from someone who knows the Reds well, in the shape of former defender Adam Jackson, who used to play for one of Shaw's old clubs in Hibernian.

Shaw, who joined the club from Kilmarnock on transfer deadline day, said: "I spoke to a few and I was good pals with Adam Jackson and I spoke to him a wee bit.

"He was at Hibs, so I spoke to him and he told me what a great club it was and that the opportunity would be good for me.

"I had a lot of advice and help, but it was ultimately me who made the decision and when Barnsley were interested, it was a no-brainer."

Expect his 'old man' to be following his fortunes at close quarters in South Yorkshire in the near future as well.

Shaw, who has signed a two-and-a-half year deal with the League One promotion-chasers, added: "When I was younger, there were drills in the garden and things like that, as expected when your dad has played the game.

"But he did not try and get too involved and let me kind of do my own bits and pieces.

"But he was always there for advice and came to every game when I was younger.

