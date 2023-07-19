Barnsley FC target Jesse Debrah confirms departure from National League club FC Halifax Town

BARNSLEY target Jesse Debrah has left FC Halifax Town, the National League club has confirmed.

The central defender is expected to complete a move to the Reds shortly, becoming the latest leading Shaymen player to exit the club this summer.

Captain Jack Senior has linked up with Doncaster Rovers, while midfielder Harvey Gilmour has joined Rochdale.

Barnsley are in the market for fresh defensive options following the departure of Mads Andersen to Luton Town.

FC Halifax Town defender Jesse Debrah, who is set to join Barnsley. Picture: Marcus Branston

Meanwhile, the club made their third senior signing of the summer window on Tuesday, bringing in Middlesbrough keeper Liam Roberts on a season-long loan.

They are also working on bringing Cardiff City forward Max Watters back to the club, with former Solihull Moors striker Andy Dallas also a target.

Confirming Debrah's departure, an FC Halifax statement on social media said: "We can confirm today that Jesse Debrah has left the club.

"The defender made over 60 appearances for the club and was a pivotal part of the The FA Trophy winning team.