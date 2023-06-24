BARNSLEY are set to lose out in the race to sign Harry Isted - with the former Reds goalkeeper poised to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

The 26-year-old, outstanding in a loan spell at Oakwell in the second half of 2022-23, had been in talks with the Reds about signing on a permanent basis following his recent release from Luton Town.

Isted, who made 22 appearances for the club and excelled in their narrow League One play-off final loss to Sheffield Wednesday at the end of May, had been keen on continuing to work with Michael Duff after his excellent spell in South Yorkshire from January onwards.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

But with uncertainties over Duff's future having intensified in the past week – culminating in his exit to Swansea City - and amid rival interest, the keeper is thought to have rejected the chance of returning to Barnsley to head to London in preference.

Former Barnsley loan keeper Harry Isted, who is set to rebuff interest from the Reds to join League One rivals Charlton Athletic.

Charlton are also understood to have put together a more attractive package to sign him following talks.

Meanwhile, Charlton's near-neighbours remain keen on a permanent move for Reds midfielder Callum Styles - but only if the Oakwell outfit lower their price.

Styles is also a reported target of Watford, managed by ex-Reds head coach Valerien Ismael.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Hungary international left the Reds on a season-long loan at the end of last year's summer transfer window.

An agreement was struck on deadline day, but only after Styles penning a new deal at the club until 2025. There is a release fee inserted in the 23-year-old's deal.

The former Bury player featured 22 times for the Lions last term in a season interrupted by an injury which kept Styles out for three months.

Millwall boss Gary Rowett said: “The release clause is quite high.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Stylesy had a little bit of missed playing time through injury, which was no fault of his own. We didn’t feel it was the right time to try and pursue that one.

“But he is a player that we would be interested in, at the right level. He’s Barnsley’s player and what they want to do could be completely different to what one or two other clubs want to do – that’s their prerogative.”

Liam Rosenior has set midfielder Harry Vaughan a challenge after he became the third Hull City player to agree fresh terms this week.

The rising star has signed a new three-year deal, with the club having the option of an additional year.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The teenager, who only moved from National League outfit Oldham to Hull on the final day of the January window following a successful trial, burst onto the scene towards the end of the 2022-23 campaign.

The versatile midfielder, who only turned 19 in April, made five starts and impressed immensely.

Head coach Rosenior said: “From the first day I saw Harry in training, I fell in love with his attitude, ability to take the ball and bravery to play.

“To come straight into Championship football and show his potential, I couldn’t have been happier with him.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“He’s someone who can improve even more and is going to be a real bright spot for the club in the years to come.