Barnsley FC team news: Luca Connell and Jamie McCart back in contention, but Neill Collins has option to take it steady with both
The Reds host relegation-threatened Carlisle United knowing victory will take them up to fifth.
Connell and McCart missed the weekend win but have put themselves in contention to return.
"They've both got a chance," said manager Neill Collins after training. "We trained this morning so we'll make a decision later today.
"We'll pick what we think is the best team to win tomorrow night but also make sure that we have these guys fit for a long time to come.
"Neither of them could have played (at the weekend) but it's also good for John and Jack (Shepherd) to get an opportunity and it shows we've got strength in depth.
"Equally we want everyone fit and available so we'll be happy to have them both back as soon as possible."
Shepherd in particular made a good case to keep his place on the left of the back three on his first League One start at Oakwell, and first senior appearance of any description since being sent off at Bradford City in the Football League Trophy in November.
Barnsley have no fresh injury problems.
USA international centre-back Donovan Pines signed on Saturday but is still waiting for international clearance, and for his insurance to be signed off.
He will anyway need some time to build up his fitness having not played since the end of the American season in November but "not much" according to his manager.
