Barnsley FC teenager Fabio Jalo receives international call-up with Portugal under-18s

The 17-year-old forward made his senior debut earlier this season in the EFL Cup at Middlesbrough and netted his first goals in the win over Doncaster Rovers in the Papa John's Trophy in the autumn.

“His development over the last few years has been excellent, which is a testament to his character and dedication to continue improving and taking on the advice of the coaching staff here at Oakwell, who also deserve massive credit for helping to bring him through.“We’re delighted with how he is progressing and hopefully this will be another step in the right direction for him.”