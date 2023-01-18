News you can trust since 1754
Barnsley FC teenager Fabio Jalo receives international call-up with Portugal under-18s

BARNSLEY teenager Fabio Jalo has been called up for a training camp with Portugal U18s from January 23 to 26.

By Leon Wobschall
3 minutes ago

The 17-year-old forward made his senior debut earlier this season in the EFL Cup at Middlesbrough and netted his first goals in the win over Doncaster Rovers in the Papa John's Trophy in the autumn.

Lisbon-born Jalo has featured 12 times in senior matches this term.

Doncaster Rovers 4-2 in the Papa John’s Trophy and been a regular scorer for the Reds' U21s and U18s.

Fabio Jalo. Picture: Bruce Rollinson
Academy boss Bobby Hassell said: "I’m thrilled that Fabio has been recognised at international level.

“His development over the last few years has been excellent, which is a testament to his character and dedication to continue improving and taking on the advice of the coaching staff here at Oakwell, who also deserve massive credit for helping to bring him through.“We’re delighted with how he is progressing and hopefully this will be another step in the right direction for him.”

