The former MK Dons defender has been earmarked as a replacement for Wigan-bound Ryan Nyambe.
Brittain is a player who has been on Rovers' wanted list for some time, with the club failing to sign him in January after seeing their advances knocked back.
He is one of several leading players at Oakwell who expressed a desire to move on earlier in the window, with the club open for offers for a number of stars as they bid to bridge a shortfall of between £7m to £8m following relegation.
Cauley Woodrow and Callum Styles has already moved on with Brittain likely to be next. Callum Styles is on the radar of several clubs - with Greek outfit Olympiacos linked with a move recently, while Michal Helik's situation is being monitored by several sides, including leading Polish side Lech Poznan.
The overall package for Brittain is expected to be in excess of £1m, with a medical having been scheduled.
Brittain has a year left on his current deal and is keen to return to the Championship quickly following the Reds relegation.