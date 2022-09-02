Barnsley FC transfer latest: Callum Styles joins Millwall on loan – and also signs new Reds deal
BARNSLEY midfielder Callum Styles has completed his loan move to Millwall – while also signing a new Reds deal until the summer of 2025.
The London club faced an anxious overnight wait after submitting a deal sheet to sign the 23-year-old right at the close of business on Thursday, having embarked on a race against time to bring in the player after an agreement was struck with the Reds late on deadline-day.Styles completed a medical on Thursday and has now joined the Lions, whose ranks include Leeds United loan duo Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell.
The loan deal has no option to buy.On the incoming front, Barnsley brought in Stoke City loan defender Tom Edwards and Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips, while Michal Helik joined Huddersfield Town for an undisclosed fee on an initial three-year deal.Clarke Oduor, whose Oakwell deal ends next summer, joined Hartlepool United on loan for the rest of the campaign.