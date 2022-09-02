Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later.

The London club faced an anxious overnight wait after submitting a deal sheet to sign the 23-year-old right at the close of business on Thursday, having embarked on a race against time to bring in the player after an agreement was struck with the Reds late on deadline-day.Styles completed a medical on Thursday and has now joined the Lions, whose ranks include Leeds United loan duo Jamie Shackleton and Charlie Cresswell.