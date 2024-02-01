Barnsley FC transfer latest: Neill Collins confident over two incoming arrivals - plus two potential departures

Styles was in advanced talks with Sunderland on a loan move earlier this month, only for the move to stall. But the Wearside club could resurrect their interest ahead of the deadline, with the Lancastrian keen to return to the Championship to boost his hopes of game time in this summer’s European finals with Hungary.

On the incoming front, Fleetwood defender Josh Earl is a target for the club and the League One club have also been linked with a move for Blackburn Rovers striker Niall Ennis, who spent a spell earlier in his career at Doncaster Rovers.

Barnsley would also like to bring in another central midfield option. They have been linked with a move with Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers, but despite interest, it is understood that particular move will not be happening.

Barnsley head coach Neill Collins.

On the prospects of inward activity, Collins, speaking at his pre-weekend press conference, said: “A couple, definitely.

"Again, it’s crazy with the last day of the window. Clubs are a little bit frenzied and getting deals over the line can be very tough, but we are still trying to make ourselves stronger. That’s the big thing. We are not bringing in players for players’ sake, but players who we feel we add to where the group is at.”

Alongside Styles - who would head out on loan with a view to a permanent move, defender Kacper Lopata - behind in the pecking order at the moment - is set to head out of the club on deadline day on loan to boost his chances of game time, Collins confirmed.

Collins, whose side visit Bolton Wanderers in a key fixture towards the top of League One on Saturday, said: “A couple. We are still looking to make ourselves stronger.

On the situation with Styles and Lopata, Collins commented: "It’s been a process, maybe longer than we would have liked. There’s still potential that Callum could leave the club today, but there’s (still) potential it might not happen.

"There’s been a couple of other snags, unfortunately - with health issues to deal with. But that’s hopefully behind now."

On squad players potentially leaving today, the Reds chief added: “I think the only one I can say right now that I’d expect is Kasper.