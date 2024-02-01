The left-sided defender, who can also play at full-back or wing-back, will provide a fresh option for the Reds, having swapped a relegation battle on the Fylde coast for a promotion tilt at Oakwell.

He has signed a three-and-a-half year deal.

Southport-born Earl, who started his career at Preston North End, was out of contract in the summer, with Fleetwood having elected to cash in and allow the 25-year-old to leave.

New Barnsley FC signing Josh Earl. Picture courtesy of Barnsley FC.

On his new arrival, boss Neill Collins said: “He’s a very good player and a good age with good experience.

"I think it’s an area in the team where we need support. Josh can play as a left centre-back, left back and a left wing-back. So he’s the type of player who is really valuable at any level.

"When you have a good player who can play in different positions, it gives a lot of strings to your bow, so we’re absolutely delighted to have him.

"He will make our team and squad better.

"He was someone I was really impressed with when we scouted Fleetwood, so I am glad we’ve added him to our squad.”

Earl, who spent loan spells at Bolton Wanderers, Ipswich Town and Burton Albion during his time at Deepdale, has featured 28 times for Fleetwood this term, scoring four times.

He was released by Preston in the summer of 2022, having made 74 appearances for North End - where he was largely deployed as a left back or left wing-back.