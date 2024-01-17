Barnsley FC transfer latest: Reds allow defender to join League Two outfit on loan

BARNSLEY defender Conor McCarthy has joined League Two outfit Swindon Town on loan for the remainder of the 2023-24 campaign

The Irishman has struggled for first-team opportunities this term after returning from a serious knee injury in early September.

McCarthy underwent knee surgery in the previous autumn – after damaging his ACL in the home game with Charlton Athletic on September 24, 2022 – just his 11th appearance for the club since his arrival that summer on a three-year deal.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It ruled him out for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign, his first since joining the club from Scottish outfit St Mirren.

Barnsley defender Conor McCarthy, who has joined League Two side Swindon Town on loan. Picture: Simon Hulme

After a gruelling spell in rehabilitation, he reached the end of a long road when he featured in the EFL Trophy game with Grimsby Town, captaining the side to victory in September.

The Corkonian, 25, scored in the trophy win over Manchester City later that month, but has made just one appearance since in the Trophy game at Bradford City in early November.