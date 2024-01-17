Barnsley FC transfer latest: Reds allow defender to join League Two outfit on loan
The Irishman has struggled for first-team opportunities this term after returning from a serious knee injury in early September.
McCarthy underwent knee surgery in the previous autumn – after damaging his ACL in the home game with Charlton Athletic on September 24, 2022 – just his 11th appearance for the club since his arrival that summer on a three-year deal.
It ruled him out for the rest of the 2022-23 campaign, his first since joining the club from Scottish outfit St Mirren.
After a gruelling spell in rehabilitation, he reached the end of a long road when he featured in the EFL Trophy game with Grimsby Town, captaining the side to victory in September.
The Corkonian, 25, scored in the trophy win over Manchester City later that month, but has made just one appearance since in the Trophy game at Bradford City in early November.
McCarthy, a popular figure in the dressing room, has now been allowed to head out to the Robins to boost his prospects of game-time.