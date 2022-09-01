Barnsley FC transfer latest: Reds sign Burnley midfielder Adam Phillips, who is re-united with Michael Duff

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 24-year-old was down the pecking order at Turf Moor and had previously attracted interest from second and third-tier clubs this summer.

He has now linked up with Duff, who worked with him during his time with Clarets' under-23s before moving to Cheltenham Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Phillips, who was in the final year of his Burnley contract, has now become the Reds second signing of deadline-day after the addition of Stoke defneder Tom Edwards on loan.

On the move, Reds CEO Khaled El-Ahmad said: “We are happy to welcome Adam to Oakwell.

"He is a player we have monitored for some time and we are finally pleased he is here and look forward to seeing him on the pitch.”

Phillips added: “I’m absolutely delighted to sign for Barnsley as a permanent deal.

"It's great to be here, the staff seem really friendly and welcoming and I can’t wait t meet my team-mates and get started ahead of Saturday.”

New Barnsley signing Adam Phillips, pictured while on loan at Accrington Stanley. Photo by Pete Norton/Getty Images)

Phillips, who came through the ranks at Liverpool, did not manage to make a senior appearance for the Clarets since arriving at Turf Moor in 2019 and he has three separate loan spells across the Red Rose county at Morecambe and also at Accrington.

He scored six goals in 27 appearances for the Shrimps last season.