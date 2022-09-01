Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 23-year-old has previously spent time on loan at Fleetwood Town and in the US with

New York Red Bulls, featuring 51 times for the American outfit under former Reds Head Coach Gerhard Struber.

Barnsley chief executive officer, Khaled El-Ahmad, added: “We extend a warm welcome to Tom and are pleased to see him come through the door.

“Despite only being 23, Tom represents a player of experience, and we are looking forward to seeing his impact in this Barnsley team.”

Edwards said: "I have been across the pond for a long time now, so to come back over to England and play for such a big club.

"I've obviously come down today for the first time, I've really enjoyed my time and I'm just ready to get going."

Meanwhile, Clarke Oduor has joined Hartlepool United on loan.